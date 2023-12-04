(PHOTOS) North Pole at Tucker

Tucker, GA — North Pole at Tucker, the city’s annual holiday celebration was moved from the Church Street Greenspace to the Tucker Recreation Center due to wet weather forecast for Saturday, Dec. 2. The evening included photos with Santa, music, crafts and other activities.
Sofia Santini-Asimakos, 6, looks at a reindeer decoration during the North Pole at Tucker at the Tucker Recreation Center on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Sofia Santini-Asimakos, 6, (left) and Cecily Schreck, 5, pose together for a photo during the North Pole at Tucker at the Tucker Recreation Center on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Santa Steve gives a wave between visitors during the North Pole at Tucker at the Tucker Recreation Center on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Bobbi Jo Lahl dances with her daughter Andie, 3, while Emerald Empire Band performs during the North Pole at Tucker at the Tucker Recreation Center on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Deanna Murphy and her daughter Luna (left) and Trent Vigar and his daughter Laurel make marshmallow candles during the North Pole at Tucker at the Tucker Recreation Center on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
North Pole at Tucker, the city’s annual holiday celebration and tree lighting was moved from the Church Street Greenspace to the Tucker Recreation Center due to the wet weather forecast for Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Members from Tucker Masonic Lodge No. 42 took turns serving up hot chocolate to attendees during the North Pole at Tucker at the Tucker Recreation Center on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Five-year-old Cadence dances while Emerald Empire Band performs during the North Pole at Tucker at the Tucker Recreation Center on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
North Pole at Tucker was moved from the Church Street Greenspace to the Tucker Recreation Center due to the wet weather forecast for Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Eight-year-old twins Towns (left) and Langston Richards play in a giant snow globe during the North Pole at Tucker at the Tucker Recreation Center on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Rowan Coller, 8, high-fives the Grinch during the North Pole at Tucker at the Tucker Recreation Center on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Brandon Bennett merrily taking care of his duties as one of Santa’s elves during the North Pole at Tucker at the Tucker Recreation Center on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
The Vonwalsung family waits to see Santa during the North Pole at Tucker at the Tucker Recreation Center on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Russell Lahl, 5, shows the snowman he made during the North Pole at Tucker at the Tucker Recreation Center on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.
If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $6 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community.