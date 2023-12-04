(PHOTOS) North Pole at Tucker

Share

Tucker, GA — North Pole at Tucker, the city’s annual holiday celebration was moved from the Church Street Greenspace to the Tucker Recreation Center due to wet weather forecast for Saturday, Dec. 2. The evening included photos with Santa, music, crafts and other activities.

