(PHOTOS) The 2023 Decatur tree lighting

Decatur, GA — The city of Decatur held its annual tree lighting on the Square on Thursday, Dec. 7, with traditional carols from the Fifth Avenue Upper Elementary School chorus, a visit from Santa and “snow” to top off the festivities.
(Left to Right) Jalisa, mom Jasmine Shaw, Calvin and Cali pose for a photo during the annual tree lighting on the Decatur Square on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
People gather at the tree following the annual tree lighting on the Decatur Square on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
People gather around the big holiday ornament following the annual tree lighting on the Decatur Square on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
The Fifth Avenue Upper Elementary School chorus sings holiday carols during the annual tree lighting on the Decatur Square on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
The Fifth Avenue Upper Elementary School chorus sings holiday carols during the annual tree lighting on the Decatur Square on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Santa prepares to flip the switch to light the tree during the annual tree lighting on the Decatur Square on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
The lights on the city of Decatur’s Christmas tree shine behind the “Celebration” sculpture following the annual holiday tree lighting on the Square on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Children listen to the Fifth Avenue Upper Elementary School chorus sing holiday carols during the annual tree lighting on the Decatur Square on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Santa arrives at the Decatur Square for the annual holiday tree lighting on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Santa reacts after flipping the switch to light the tree during the annual holiday tree lighting on the Decatur Square on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
The Fifth Avenue Upper Elementary School chorus sings holiday carols during the annual tree lighting on the Decatur Square on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Children play in the “snow” during the annual tree lighting on the Decatur Square on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Families play in the “snow” during the annual tree lighting on the Decatur Square on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Children play in the “snow” during the annual tree lighting on the Decatur Square on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Children play in the “snow” during the annual tree lighting on the Decatur Square on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
