(PHOTOS) The 2023 Decatur tree lighting

Decatur, GA — The city of Decatur held its annual tree lighting on the Square on Thursday, Dec. 7, with traditional carols from the Fifth Avenue Upper Elementary School chorus, a visit from Santa and “snow” to top off the festivities.

