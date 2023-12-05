(PHOTOS) The 2023 Oakhurst holiday lighting

Share

Decatur, GA — People gathered at Harmony Park in Decatur’s Oakhurst neighborhood for the annual holiday lighting on Sunday, Dec. 3. Presented by the Oakhurst Neighborhood Association, festivities included a lantern parade, a concert from the Oakhurst Community Choir, Santa and the lighting of a big ornament.

