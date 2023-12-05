(PHOTOS) The 2023 Oakhurst holiday lighting

Decatur, GA — People gathered at Harmony Park in Decatur’s Oakhurst neighborhood for the annual holiday lighting on Sunday, Dec. 3. Presented by the Oakhurst Neighborhood Association, festivities included a lantern parade, a concert from the Oakhurst Community Choir, Santa and the lighting of a big ornament.
The Oakhurst Community Choir performs during the annual holiday lighting at Harmony Park in Decatur’s Oakhurst neighborhood on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
The Oakhurst Community Choir sings the Hanukkah song “The Festival of Lights” during the annual holiday lighting at Harmony Park in Decatur’s Oakhurst neighborhood on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
One-year-old Charlotte listens to the Oakhurst Community Choir concert during the annual holiday lighting at Harmony Park in Decatur’s Oakhurst neighborhood on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Oakhurst Community Choir members play kazoo’s while performing “Jingle Bells” during the annual holiday lighting at Harmony Park in Decatur’s Oakhurst neighborhood on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Oakhurst Community Choir’s new director Brock Derringer conducts the concert performance during the annual holiday lighting at Harmony Park in Decatur’s Oakhurst neighborhood on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Melissa Hegarty sounds out musical notes for her daughter Emerson while the Oakhurst Community Choir warms up for their concert during the annual holiday lighting at Harmony Park in Decatur on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
People gather at Harmony Park in Decatur’s Oakhurst neighborhood for the annual lantern parade, Oakhurst Community Choir concert and holiday lighting on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Children check out the big ornament after it was lit during the annual holiday lighting at Harmony Park in Decatur’s Oakhurst neighborhood on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
People celebrate when the big ornament is lit during the annual holiday lighting at Harmony Park in Decatur’s Oakhurst neighborhood on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
The Oakhurst Community Choir sings “Once Upon a December” from the animated film Anastasia during the annual holiday lighting at Harmony Park in Decatur’s Oakhurst neighborhood on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023. This is the tenth year the choir has performed a concert for the lighting. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Santa and Elf dance during the annual holiday lighting at Harmony Park in Decatur’s Oakhurst neighborhood on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Elf looks for Santa during the annual holiday lighting at Harmony Park in Decatur’s Oakhurst neighborhood on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Estelle Gunter and Vivian Warren parade up Mead Road to Harmony Park with their lanterns during the annual holiday lighting presented by Oakhurst Neighborhood Association on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
