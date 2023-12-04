(PHOTOS) The last Atlanta Streets Alive of 2023

Share

Atlanta, GA — The last Atlanta Streets Alive of 2023 was held on Sunday, Dec. 3. Around three miles of Peachtree Street from Downtown to Midtown were temporarily closed to cars for several hours, allowing people to explore on foot, bike, skate, dance and play.

In 2022, Atlanta residents approved $750 million in infrastructure funding, with $460 million earmarked for transportation projects.

At the Propel ATL Peachtree Shared Space popup in front of Peachtree Center, Rebecca Serna, Executive Director at Propel ATL said, “We are talking today about what’s next for Peachtree Street and all of the Moving Atlanta Forward projects because Atlanta voters approved those last year, and we’re really anxious to get those projects rolling.”

