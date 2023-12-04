(PHOTOS) The last Atlanta Streets Alive of 2023

Atlanta, GA — The last Atlanta Streets Alive of 2023 was held on Sunday, Dec. 3. Around three miles of Peachtree Street from Downtown to Midtown were temporarily closed to cars for several hours, allowing people to explore on foot, bike, skate, dance and play.
In 2022, Atlanta residents approved $750 million in infrastructure funding, with $460 million earmarked for transportation projects.
At the Propel ATL Peachtree Shared Space popup in front of Peachtree Center, Rebecca Serna, Executive Director at Propel ATL said, “We are talking today about what’s next for Peachtree Street and all of the Moving Atlanta Forward projects because Atlanta voters approved those last year, and we’re really anxious to get those projects rolling.”
People take advantage of a temporarily car-free Peachtree Street during Atlanta Streets Alive on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Midtown residents Lesheena Grasso and Ryan Pulido walk on Peachtree Street with Goofy during Atlanta Streets Alive on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
People walk and ride bikes on Peachtree Street during Atlanta Streets Alive on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Three-year-old Julian said he loves riding his bike as he wheeled down Peachtree Street with family during Atlanta Streets Alive on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Georgia State University Police Sgt. Dhaamin is stationed at the corner of Auburn Avenue and Peachtree Street during Atlanta Streets Alive on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
People walk on Peachtree Street during Atlanta Streets Alive on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
People walk on Peachtree Street during Atlanta Streets Alive on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
People left messages and art in chalk at the Propel ATL Peachtree Shared Space popup in front of Peachtree Center during Atlanta Streets Alive on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
People ride bicycles on Peachtree Street past Xernona Clayton Plaza during Atlanta Streets Alive on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Alexus Staples from Decatur relaxes at a café table on Peachtree Street with her Huffy Deluxe Cruiser during Atlanta Streets Alive on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Bicyclist’s and the Propel ATL Peachtree Shared Space popup are reflected in the “Belle” sculpture in front of 230 Peachtree Street during Atlanta Streets Alive on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Propel ATL Executive Director Rebecca Serna at the Propel ATL Peachtree Shared Space popup in front of Peachtree Center during Atlanta Streets Alive on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
A person pushes a baby stroller on Peachtree Street past the Westin Peachtree Plaza during Atlanta Streets Alive on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Balenci, who has his own Instagram @ kingbalenci, poses for a photo on Peachtree Street during Atlanta Streets Alive on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
With the Atlanta Streetcar rolling in the background people ride bikes and scooters on Peachtree Street during Atlanta Streets Alive on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Airbrush artist Onyx painted faces in front of the Five Points MARTA Station during Atlanta Streets Alive on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Atlanta resident Kyoko roller skates on Peachtree Street during Atlanta Streets Alive on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
