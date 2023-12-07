Several injured after SUV runs into the back of DeKalb County school bus

Share

By Jennifer Lifsey, Atlanta News First

DeKalb County, GA (Atlanta News First) — A bad crash involving an SUV and a school bus sent several people to the hospital Thursday morning in DeKalb County.

DeKalb Dispatch says it happened on Lamar Street at Covington Highway just before 6:30 a.m.

DeKalb Fire says the SUV crashed into the back of the school bus. The driver of the SUV was trapped and had to be pulled from the vehicle. They were taken to Grady Hospital in critical condition. Three people were on the bus, the driver and two students. All three had minor injuries and were also taken to Grady.

DeKalb County Schools sent out the following statement regarding the crash.

This morning, at around 6:30 a.m., a DeKalb County School District bus carrying two students was involved in an accident with another vehicle at Covington Highway and Lamar Street. One of the students is from Peachcrest Elementary School, and the other attends Bethune Elementary School. There are no reports of any serious injuries to anyone on the bus. However, as a precautionary measure, the driver and students were taken to a nearby medical facility for evaluation. The families of the students and the bus driver have been notified about the incident.

Decaturish media partner Atlanta News First provided this story.