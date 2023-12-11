Thank you, readers: Decaturish fall fundraiser meets and exceeds goal

Share

Dear Decaturish readers,

Thank you. On Saturday, Dec. 9, you helped Decaturish meet its 2023 Fall Fundraiser goal, contributing $25,000 (and counting) to our work covering your community. Two members of the Decaturish team — Dan and Zoe — were actually at a holiday party right when we met our goal. What a wonderful gift from all of you.

We’re committed to continuing to cover your community as comprehensively as we can. Like any small company, there are issues we need to work through. We recently received another piece of exciting news: this February, we will receive $20,000 to implement recommendations from our recent Local Independent Online News (LION) sustainability audit. Funding for that program comes from the James L. Knight Foundation and the Google News Initiative.

The sustainability audit was a revelatory and inspiring exercise for our team. We have several opportunities to build a stronger, more sustainable news source by improving our operations. That’s the stuff you mostly don’t see, like how we onboard new team members. As we’ve learned, that can make a world of difference in how much time you spend focused on important questions, like how to consistently make enough money to expand our coverage, vs how much time you spend putting out fires you’ve inadvertently started for yourself.

Becoming a stronger, more durable company is not going to happen overnight, but we’re committed to getting there. We’re starting 2024 on the right foot.

As always, we want to thank the mission-critical support from our paying subscribers. Your contributions are the backbone of what we do. We also need to thank our wonderful advertisers, who are an important piece of the funding puzzle. We need support from the business community as much as we need support from our readers. Thank you to those businesses, too.

Please stay tuned in the coming days for surveys that will help us as we craft a three-year strategic plan, one of the big recommendations from the audit. (You know we’ve been in Decatur too long if we’re starting to craft strategic-plans for ourselves.) We look forward to including you in that process.

The important work of covering this community continues, and our sincere desire is for it to continue for many years to come in a way that ensures Decaturish will be locally owned in perpetuity. DeKalb County deserves independent sources of news owned by people who care about this community. We’re one of them, and we plan to keep it that way.

That wouldn’t be possible without you. We are humbled and grateful for your faith in us.

— The Decaturish Team