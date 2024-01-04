4 taken to hospital after DeKalb County house fire, officials say

Share

By Atlanta News First staff

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) — Four people, including two children, were taken to the hospital after a house fire in DeKalb County early Sunday morning, fire officials said.

According to the DeKalb County Fire Rescue Department, crews responded to the house fire on Mercer Road around 2:50 a.m. and were met with heavy smoke and flames.

Officials said two adults and two children were transported to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

Firefighters did not experience any challenges putting out the fire despite below-freezing temperatures outside, according to the department.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Decaturish media partner Atlanta News First provided this story.