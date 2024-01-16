Atlanta schools plan to reopen Jan. 17, Decatur Schools will have two-hour delay

Share

Atlanta, GA — Atlanta Public Schools plans to reopen schools on Jan. 17 after closing on Jan. 16 due to colder temperatures. City Schools of Decatur plans a two-hour opening delay.

DeKalb County Schools and City Schools of Decatur also closed schools on Jan. 16, with CSD using it as a virtual learning day. The DeKalb County School District has not announced its plans as of 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Here’s the full announcement from APS:

Atlanta Public Schools and offices will resume all normal operations on Wednesday, January 17, 2024. The National Weather Service predicts extremely low temperatures during the early morning hours; please dress in layers to minimize exposure. Thank you for your continued support and understanding as we prioritize student and staff safety and well-being.

Here’s the full announcement from CSD:

As we continue to monitor weather conditions, the safety of students and staff remains our top priority. At 7 a.m. tomorrow, the National Weather Service is projecting a temperature of 15 degrees with wind gusts of 20 miles per hour, making the air feel like 4 degrees. By 10 a.m., temperatures will rise to 20 degrees with a wind chill factor of 11 degrees. Extreme cold weather can lead to serious health problems. Given the serious risks associated with exposure to extreme weather conditions, including hypothermia and frostbite, particularly for our high percentage of walkers, City Schools of Decatur will operate on a two-hour delay tomorrow, Wednesday, January 17, 2024. College Heights ECLC and Frasier 0-3 programs will have normal operating hours. These decisions are not taken lightly, as we understand the hardship this places on families. Our top priority will always be student and staff safety. ****** Families should ensure students are dressed appropriately for the cold weather. Students should wear winter hats, gloves, scarves, coats, face coverings, layers of loose-fitting clothing, and closed-toe shoes.

For more information about the delay, including bus pick up and drop off times, click here.

This story will be updated when DeKalb Schools announces its plans for Wednesday, Jan. 17.

In other news, the DeKalb Tax Office plans to delay opening tomorrow. Here’s the full announcement:

Due to potential adverse weather conditions including icy road conditions, all tax office locations and the call center will have a delayed opening on Wednesday, Jan. 17, until 10 a.m. Please monitor local media for weather updates before traveling. Property tax information is available online at publicaccess.dekalbtax.org. Motor vehicle e-services are available at eservices.drives.ga.gov. To find a tag kiosk, visit dekalbtax.org/kiosks. For walk-in service, customers should expect delays. Appointments can be scheduled ahead of time or customers may join the virtual waitlist for same-day service. Follow the Tax Commissioner’s Office on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn at @dekalbtaxga or visit the website DeKalbTax.org for updates.

Decaturish media partner Atlanta News First predicts, “Bone-chilling temperatures; frigid wind chills tonight.”

“Bitterly cold air has arrived across north Georgia. Wind chill values have already dipped to the teens across a large part of the region and will continue to tumble through the overnight,” ANF reported. “Our First Alert continues through the overnight as most locations will slip toward single-digit wind chills overnight and wake up to feel like temperatures near zero. The National Weather Service has all of our area under a Wind Chill Advisory through 10 a.m. due to these dangerous conditions.”

For more weather information from ANF, click here.

