Avondale Estates City Commission to consider approving contract for license plate readers

Avondale Estates, GA — The Avondale Estates City Commission will hold a regular meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 24 at 5:30 p.m., followed by a work session. The meetings will be held at Avondale Estates City Hall, 21 N. Avondale Plaza, and via Zoom.

During the regular meeting, the city commission will consider approving a contract with Flock Safety to install 10 automated license plate readers in the city.

To join the meeting via Zoom, click here. To view the meeting agendas, click here. Public comments can be made either by attending the meeting in-person or through Zoom.

If the city commission approves the contract with Flock Safety, the system will send alerts to officers of wanted persons, stolen vehicles, and individuals and vehicles of interest involved in crimes.

“The main thing we provide is the license plate look-up and the vehicle description,” said Robert Lacey with Flock at the Jan. 10 meeting. “One thing Flock is not doing is we’re not applying any facial recognition or any personal look-up.”

The cameras will not act as red light or speed cameras and will not issue citations, Police Chief Harry Hess previously told Decaturish. “They are solely automated license plate readers that send data up to a server that’s in turn run through [the Georgia Crime Information Center] and [National Crime Information Center] and then receive any notifications on our cameras, and our cameras only,” Hess said.

The contract would be for two years for 10 cameras. It would cost $63,250 for the two years, and the city would use APRA funds to cover the cost.

In other business, during the work session, the city commission will discuss the future of the public works program.

In October 2023, the city eliminated backdoor sanitation pickup and shifted to curbside collection. The city has been working to figure out a long-term approach for sanitation services. Last fall, Avondale Estates released a request for proposals for sanitation services that included solid waste disposal and recycling.

Last spring, Bryant presented three options for sanitation services for the city commission to consider. The options included keeping the service the same, shifting to curbside garbage collection, and outsourcing the solid waste services.

All options would increase the city’s sanitation fee.

