Avondale Estates City Commission to discuss installing automated license plate readers

Avondale Estates, GA — The Avondale Estates City Commission will hold a regular meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 10 at 5:30 p.m., followed by a work session. The meetings will be held at Avondale Estates City Hall, 21 N. Avondale Plaza, and via Zoom.

During the work session, the city commission will discuss a proposal to install 10 automated license plate readers within the city.

To join the meeting via Zoom, click here. To view the meeting agendas, click here. Public comments can be made either by attending the meeting in-person or through Zoom.

“The system would send real time alerts to officers in the field and in the office of wanted persons, stolen vehicles, and persons and vehicles of interest involved in crimes,” Police Chief Harry Hess wrote in a memo. “Additionally, our staff would be able to look back at vehicles which have passed the cameras within the city to research vehicles which could have possibly been used in crimes which we are investigating.”

The contract would be for five years for 10 cameras. It would cost $33,350 in the first year, and the cost for the remaining four years would be $30,000 each year.

In other business:

– Mayor Jonathan Elmore will be sworn in for another term on Wednesday night. Two new commissioners, Mike Smith and Graham Reiney, will be sworn in for their first terms, and Deputy Police Chief Jerry Branch will be sworn in as well.

– The city commission will also consider approving an underground easement with Georgia Power at the Town Green for underground lines, a pole, and a transformer box. The utility would provide power to the commercial development.

The city commission did not approve the easement at its Nov. 29 meeting and requested more information about the exact location of the transformer.

At the Nov. 29 meeting, commissioners raised concerns about where the utility would be located at the Town Green. The transformer was initially proposed to be on concrete near the market pavilion and about 10 feet away from where the commercial development will be built.

