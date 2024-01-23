Briarlake Elementary teacher is finalist in classroom furniture giveaway

Share

DeKalb County, GA — A teacher at Briarlake Elementary is one of 12 finalists in a national classroom furniture giveaway.

Visual and media arts teacher Amy Sery was chosen from hundreds of teachers who submitted designs to the competition. Four winners will be awarded $40,000-worth of furniture, according to a press release. The contest is now up for a public vote and voting ends on Jan. 31. The winners will be announced on Feb. 2.

To vote for Sery, click here.

Sery designed a colorful space to support students with various physical and cognitive abilities in making art, from sculpture to video game design to painting and animation.

Her classroom is organized into stations with materials and tools for various art mediums. Her design also includes the various stations.

“These stations are designed to cater to different artistic interests and techniques, allowing students to choose activities that align with their preferences and artistic goals,” Sery said in her submission. “Art supplies and materials are organized and displayed in an easily accessible manner, promoting independence among students.”

Accessibility and inclusion are also important to Sery as her daughter uses a wheelchair, and at Briarlake Elementary, there are two classes where most students utilize mobility equipment and some students come to class with ASL interpreters.

“Having furniture that I can easily move, stools that can stack, and tables that I can change the height of will make the teaching and learning of all my students equitable,” she wrote. “I made sure in my design that there could be at least [three] feet between tables and that the storage would be at a level that students can reach.”

