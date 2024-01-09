Building permit issued for new Wild Heaven Beer location at Toco Hills Shopping Center

Share

Atlanta, GA — Wild Heaven Beer has received its building permit for a third brewery and taproom location at the Toco Hills Shopping Center in 2024.

At the new site, there will be an on-site brewery, distillery, and farm winery program, allowing house-made beer, wine, and cocktails to be offered, according to a Facebook post from the brewery. Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q will operate the kitchen, featuring their well-known smoked meats.

The project was initially slated to open in early 2024, but Wild Heaven owner Nick Purdy said the company only recently received the building permit from DeKalb County. Purdy now says he hopes to be open in late spring.

“Cross your fingers,” he added.

Purdy also shared floor plans for the new restaurant with Decaturish.

Wild Heaven Beer Co-founder Eric Johnson will oversee the beverage operations across all three locations and the brewery’s distribution footprint, Decaturish previously reported. Head Brewer Josh Franks has been promoted to brewmaster for the Toco Hills location. Franks plans to brew a series of beers that are unique to the location and will feature other Wild Heaven favorites.

Purdy previously said the brewery was drawn to this location due to the courtyard tucked into a commercial center that has been part of Atlanta for decades.

“Looking around the area, there seemed to be a missing element and the chance to fill a void was too tempting to resist,” Purdy said. “I can’t help but note that seeing Eric push Josh Franks to the fore at this location gives us a chance to show off the incredible amount of brewing talent on our roster. And the chance to enhance our relationship with the Fox Bros. team is the no-brainer to end all no-brainers.”

The space is 5,240 square feet, featuring a kitchen, taproom and distillery with a brewery bar that will allow customers to see the brewing operations. The new space is surrounded by a courtyard with two mature trees, which will be redeveloped into a patio space.

For more information about this project, click here.

Reporter Zoe Seiler contributed to this story.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $6 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community.