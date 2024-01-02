Chamblee Police Department hosting job fair on Jan. 13

Share

Chamblee, GA — The Chamblee Police Department is hosting a job fair on Saturday, Jan. 13, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Arrow Creek Community Room at the Chamblee Police Department, located at 4445 Buford Highway. The department is hiring for police officers, E-911 dispatchers, and bailiffs.

There will be on-site interviews and conditional job offers pending background checks, according to a press release.

“This job fair is an excellent opportunity for individuals interested in a rewarding and challenging career in law enforcement to learn more about what it means to be a part of the CPD family,” Police Chief Mike Dieppa said. “Our dedicated officers and recruitment team will be on hand to provide information about the application process, training, benefits, and the many career paths available within the department.”

The salary for police officers ranges from $65,779-$89,910. Officers can also receive a monthly $800 housing incentive if they reside within the city limits, take-home vehicles, advanced training opportunities, and more. The salary for E-911 dispatchers ranges from $46,765-$65,230. Incentives are offered for being a POST certified communications officer.

The city also offers medical, dental, and vision benefits, a 401 (a), and a paid POAB Retirement Fund. For more information and to apply, visit www.chambleega.com

