City of Decatur renews mobile food cart program for 2024

Decatur, GA — The city of Decatur and the Decatur Downtown Development Authority renewed the city’s mobile food cart program and the new round of applications for 2024 vendors opens on Feb. 5.

The mobile food cart program launched in June 2023 and had three vendors. One of them, Icing on the Cake, continues to operate on Decatur Square and is owned by Kezmit and Sal Columbus, according to a press release. The city is looking for more food cart operators to join them.

“We want to continue offering diverse food options for people in downtown Decatur and Oakhurst Village and provide more opportunities to small business owners interested in the food cart business,” said Shirley Baylis, business development manager for the city. “After all, we’re a foodie town, so why not support small culinary businesses looking to grow their footprint.”

Applications are open from Feb. 5-29. The city will review the applications at the beginning of March. Approved vendors will be notified by mid-March and licensed to do business by April 1. Up to about 12 food carts can be approved, according to Baylis. The fee is $50 for a one-year license.

While food cart operators can set their hours, they are permitted to operate their carts from Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. They can choose from several designated locations throughout the city to set up their carts.

To apply, click here.

