City Schools of Decatur going virtual, APS and DeKalb closed on Jan. 16 due to the weather

This story has been updated.

Decatur, GA — City Schools of Decatur announced it will be virtual on Jan. 16 due to the weather. Atlanta Public Schools and DeKalb County Schools will be closed.

DeKalb Schools’ spokesperson confirmed the schools would close following announcements by Atlanta and CSD.

Here’s the full announcement from City Schools of Decatur:

City Schools of Decatur has continued to monitor the weather due to the potential of severe weather conditions. After consultation with local and state officials and the National Weather Service, CSD will shift to virtual learning tomorrow, January 16. All schools and buildings are closed, and all athletics and after-school activities will be canceled. The safety of our staff and students is always our top priority. Staff and families continue to check email, the CSD website, and social media channels for updates for Wednesday.

CSD initially told families that it intended to be open tomorrow, but later reversed that decision. Here’s the full explanation of what happened:

Here’s the full announcement from Atlanta Public Schools:

In anticipation of inclement weather showing winter precipitation tomorrow morning, please be advised that tomorrow, Tuesday, January 16, 2024, schools and district offices will be closed. There will be no instruction, extracurricular or athletic activities. Atlanta Public Schools is committed to the safety and well-being of our students, staff, and families. Thank you for your continued support and partnership in our students’ education.

Here’s the full announcement from DeKalb County Schools:

Due to the Severe Weather advisory, DeKalb County Schools will be closed on Tuesday, January 16, 2024. After-school and athletic events are also canceled. Student and staff safety remains a top priority. We will continue monitoring weather conditions and resume normal operations as weather conditions permit.

DeKalb County will have warming centers open 24 hours on Jan. 16 through Jan. 18.

Here’s the full announcement from DeKalb County.

DeKalb County has four warming centers open for residents to use in the following locations 24 hours a day beginning 8 a.m. Tuesday, Jan 16, through 8 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 18, at thefollowing warming center locations: — Exchange Park Recreation Center, 2771 Columbia Drive, Decatur — Mason Mill Recreation Center, 1340 McConnell Drive, Decatur — Tobie Grant, 593 Parkdale Drive, Scottdale — Frontline Response International, 2585 Gresham Road, Atlanta In addition, DeKalb County will continue to make available four overnight warming centers for residents on Tuesday, Jan. 16, through Thursday, Jan. 18, starting at 8 p.m. to use at the following locations with special transportation provided each morning to the above specified 24 Hour Warming Center locations. — Fire Station 3, 100 N. Clarendon Avenue, Avondale Estates — Fire Station 4, 4540 Flakes Mill Road, Ellenwood — Fire Station 6, 2342 Flat Shoals Road, Atlanta — North DeKalb Senior Center, 3393 Malone Drive, Chamblee Anyone staying in the warming centers must follow the county’s COVID-19 protocols that include wearing a mask, social distancing and undergoing a temperature check.

For more information about centers offered by DeKalb County and its community partners, visit www.dekalbcountyga.gov/weather.

According to Decaturish media partner Atlanta News First, road conditions will be icy on Tuesday morning.

“It’s going to be a frigid and busy week ahead! There is a FIRST ALERT for winter weather tonight and through Tuesday morning, and then another FIRST ALERT for very cold air the next few days. Next weekend, we have more FIRST ALERTS for another major cold blast this Saturday and Sunday. Keep those winter coats handy all week,” ANF reports.

ANF also shared some tips from The Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency to make sure your property is prepared for a period of below-freezing temperatures:

– Make sure your home is well-insulated.

– Let faucets drip to avoid freezing.

– Make sure you have a working carbon monoxide detector.

– Store wood if you have a wood-burning fireplace — but make sure your chimney has been cleaned and inspected.

– Keep extra blankets, sleeping bags and warm winter coats in case the power goes out. You can also use a kerosene heater with proper ventilation.

You can read more tips here.

For more weather related information, click here.