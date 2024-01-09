Concerned for driver safety, East Lake community calls for re-striping at Second and Glenwood Ave.

Share

Atlanta, GA — The East Lake Neighbors Community Association is concerned about driver safety at the intersection of Glenwood Avenue and Second Avenue. The association met for its monthly meeting on Monday and one of the first issues President Rick Baldwin brought up was the intersection.

“What has happened here is that 2nd Avenue has been paved, the striping is not completed. It’s very preliminary and temporary, and it’s confusing to people making turns onto Second Avenue from Glenwood,” Baldwin said. “It’s not a finished project and seems to just be delayed, and the more this delays it enhances all the problems we already have on Glenwood Avenue in front of the Publix and that whole stretch there.”

Second Avenue was recently repaved last year and has a new median in place as well. However, residents Sara Jacenko and Lin Brown commented in last night’s Zoom meeting chat that drivers in the area were blowing out their tires. Brown said it’s due to hitting the median.

Patrick Husbands, Policy Director for District 5 council member Liliana Bahkhtiari, said that when he visited the site with an Atlanta Department of Transportation deputy commissioner, they watched people turn in the wrong direction. Husbands said that Bakhtiari’s office has been in communication with the Atlanta DOT, which has jurisdiction over the issue, about fixing the problem.

“We have a standing call with ATL DOT and GDOT, and I’ll make sure to raise this issue and see if they can move this along or how they can move this along,” Husbands said. “So they’re currently working on plans for Second Avenue as well as Fayetteville Road where it comes in. Obviously, all of it is in need of restriping.”

Aside from fixing the intersection, Florence Coram from Dekalb County Commissioner Larry Johnson’s office told the neighborhood association that the office for District 3 was collaborating with Victory Baptist Church to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The groups are doing a food drive and providing flu and COVID-19 vaccines. Coram said they will be “serving up to 500 people with food.” The event will be on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The association also voted to approve a new board member, Darius Baker. Baldwin said they now just have one more board member position to fill, which will be addressed at the next meeting.

Additionally, the neighborhood association passed three motions supporting two variances, and a rezoning for a property at 2535 Glenwood Avenue. This is not the first time this project has been brought to the association.

The developer eventually wants to subdivide the property into four single-family home parcels but required the property be rezoned first. Baldwin said the next step for the developer would be to bring site plans for the property.

Lastly, the association heard reports from each of its committees including updates from their treasurer, Tracy Lehrer who said the association has about $30,000 in the bank and has some disbursement it did not get to make at the end of last year. Lehrer is currently collecting membership dues for the year, which are not prorated.

The social events and fundraising committee is currently working on the association’s upcoming Easter Egg Hunt with a date to be determined.

