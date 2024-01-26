Construction of track, field to begin on Jan. 29 at Legacy Park in Decatur

Share

Decatur, GA — Construction activity will hit the ground running at Legacy Park on Jan. 29 with work beginning on the track and field.

The city and Legacy Park made the announcement on Friday, Jan. 26 in a Facebook post. During the Legacy Decatur meeting on Jan. 25, Board Chair Tony Powers said the city and school district will do a groundbreaking in February.

Legacy Decatur is the nonprofit organization and board the oversees the operations at Legacy Park, located at 500 S. Columbia Drive. Legacy Decatur Executive Director Madeleine Henner also said that construction of the South Housing Village is also likely to begin in the next few months.

The Decatur City Commission, at its Dec. 4, 2023, regular meeting, approved an agreement with Sports Turf Company for about $6 million for the construction and installation of the track and field at Legacy Park. The city commission approved a project budget of $7 million as well.

The project is a joint venture between the city and City Schools of Decatur. Both boards approved the design of the track and field over the summer. Each entity is contributing $3.5 million to the project.

The final design of the project features an eight-lane track, a synthetic turf athletic field, a field house, and athletic field lighting. The field will have markings for soccer, lacrosse, football, and ultimate Frisbee. There will also be areas for pole-vaulting, long jump, shot put and discus.

The track and athletic field will also feature athletic lights and natural seating. There will not be bleachers around the track and field.

Improvements to the existing gymnasium include adding a ramp and making access and pathways ADA-compliant. An existing basketball court will be removed and converted into a grassy area for viewing.

The Facebook post says the track and field are “coming early spring, 2025.”

“We’re off to the races,” Mayor Patti Garrett said at the Dec. 4 city commission meeting.

