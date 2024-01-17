Decatur City Commission approves St. Thomas More plans for construction

Decatur, GA — The Decatur City Commission, at its Jan. 16 regular meeting, approved an amendment to the comprehensive site development plan for St. Thomas More Catholic Church.

St. Thomas More Catholic Church is seeking to construct new classroom and worship buildings at the church, located at 618 W. Ponce de Leon Ave., according to the agenda.

The Decatur Planning Commission recommended approval with conditions. The property is designated as an institutional zoning district, which is regulated by a comprehensive site development plan, according to the planning commission’s staff report.

In the next couple of years, the church hopes to build a bigger school building, renovate an existing worship building, make improvements to its athletic fields, and construct a stormwater detention in its athletic field area, Paul Flippo, a consultant for the church’s project, told the planning commission.

The conditions from the planning commission included capping the enrollment at 516 students, which is the current maximum capacity. The church plans to increase the square footage of the school but does not plan to increase enrollment.

The commission also recommended a condition that the construction parking be limited to the church’s property or to an off-site location that is managed by the church.

In other business:

– The city commission approved a list of streets to be submitted for the 2024 Local Maintenance and Improvement Grant. Every year, the city applies for funding through the Georgia Department of Transportation’s LMIG program to repave local streets.

Here are the streets slated to be part of the LMIG application: