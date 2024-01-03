Decatur City Commission names mayor, mayor pro tem for the year

This story has been updated.

Decatur, GA — The Decatur City Commission, at its Jan. 2 regular meeting, named the mayor and mayor pro tem for 2024. Patti Garrett will serve as mayor and Tony Powers will serve as the mayor pro tem.

Unlike some other cities, Decatur’s mayor is selected by their fellow commissioners at the commission’s first meeting of the year. Patti Garrett currently serves as mayor and Tony Powers is the mayor pro tem. Garrett was first elected as mayor in 2016. Powers was first elected as mayor pro tem in 2018.

Garrett was reelected in November 2021 to serve a fourth term on the city commission, representing District 2. Powers is the at-large commissioner and was reelected in November 2023.

Commissioners Lesa Mayer, representing District 2, and George Dusenbury, representing District 1, were also reelected in the municipal elections in November 2023. Both were first elected in 2019. Powers, Mayer, and Dusenbury were sworn in on Tuesday to serve another four-year term.

Additionally, the city commission appointed the city attorney, designated the municipal court chief judge, and reappointed the municipal court judges. The city commission reappointed Bryan Downs as the city attorney and Rhathelia Stroud as the chief judge.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.