Decatur City Commission holding annual retreat on Jan. 4-5

Decatur, GA — The Decatur City Commission will hold its annual retreat on Thursday, Jan. 4, and Friday, Jan. 5, at Brasstown Valley Resort, located at 6321 Highway 76 in Young Harris, Ga.

To view the agenda, click here. City commission meetings are typically streamed online, but the retreat does not have a virtual option.

Reporter Zoe Seiler will be at the retreat and will provide updates. Paying subscribers can receive live updates via our private Slack and Facebook groups. Sign up to be a subscriber by visiting supportyourlocalnews.com.

On Thursday, the city commissioners and city staff will begin the day at 9 a.m. with an opening and team building. In the afternoon, they will discuss project updates from staff, go over the commission’s work plan from 2023, and set their goals and priorities for 2024. To view the work plan from 2023, click here.