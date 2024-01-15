Decatur City Commission to consider St. Thomas More construction plans

Decatur, GA — The Decatur City Commission will meet on Tuesday, Jan. 16, for a regular meeting at 7:30 p.m. at Decatur City Hall, located at 509 N. McDonough Street, and virtually via Zoom. There will also be a dinner session at 5:30 p.m. and a work session at 6 p.m.

The work session will focus on the fiscal year 2022-2023 annual comprehensive financial report. During the regular meeting, the city commission will consider amending the comprehensive site development plan for St. Thomas More Catholic Church.

To access the meeting, follow these instructions: To view the agenda, click here.

St. Thomas More Catholic Church is seeking to construct new classroom and worship buildings at the church, located at 618 W. Ponce de Leon Ave., according to the agenda.

The Decatur Planning Commission recommended approval with conditions. The property is designated as an institutional zoning district, which is regulated by a comprehensive site development plan, according to the planning commission’s staff report.

In the next couple of years, the church hopes to build a bigger school building, renovate an existing worship building, make improvements to its athletic fields, and construct a stormwater detention in its athletic field area, Paul Flippo, a consultant for the church’s project, told the planning commission.

The conditions from the planning commission included capping the enrollment at 516 students, which is the current maximum capacity. The church plans to increase the square footage of the school but does not plan to increase enrollment.

The commission also recommended a condition that the construction parking be limited to the church’s property or to an off-site location that is managed by the church.

In other business:

– The city commission will consider approving a list of streets to be submitted for the 2024 Local Maintenance and Improvement Grant. Every year, the city applies for funding through the Georgia Department of Transportation’s LMIG program to repave local streets.

Here are the proposed streets: