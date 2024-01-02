Decatur City Commission to select mayor, mayor pro tem at first meeting in 2024

Decatur, GA — The Decatur City Commission will meet on Tuesday, Jan. 2, for its organizational meeting at 7:30 p.m. at Decatur City Hall, located at 509 N. McDonough Street, and virtually via Zoom.

To access the meeting, follow these instructions: To view the agenda, click here. This meeting will be held in-person. Members of the public wishing to participate during either the “Public Comment” or “Requests and Petitions” portions of the meeting may attend the meeting in one of two ways: 1. Attend in-person by coming to Decatur City Hall, 509 N. McDonough St. 2. Register in advance at https://zoom.us/j/92955622682. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting. You may also participate by phone by calling (929) 205-6099 and entering the meeting ID (The 11-digit number shown in the Zoom registration link.) NOTE – This meeting will utilize virtual meeting technology. We cannot guarantee it will operate as planned. If your participation must be a matter of public record, attend the meeting in person or email your comments to City Manager Andrea Arnold at [email protected] by 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 2nd. Members of the public may also view the live broadcast of the Decatur City Commission meeting at https://www.decaturga.com/citycommission/page/streaming-video

During the meeting, the city commission will elect the mayor and mayor pro tem for 2023. Unlike some other cities, Decatur’s mayor is selected by their fellow commissioners at the commission’s first meeting of the year. Patti Garrett currently serves as mayor and Tony Powers is the mayor pro tem. Garrett was first elected as mayor in 2016. Powers was first elected as mayor pro tem in 2018.

Garrett was reelected in November 2021 to serve a fourth term on the city commission, representing District 2. Powers is the at-large commissioner and was reelected this year.

Commissioners Lesa Mayer, representing District 2, and George Dusenbury, representing District 1, were also reelected in the municipal elections in November 2023. Both were first elected in 2019. Powers, Mayer, and Dusenbury will be sworn in on Tuesday to serve another four-year term.

Additionally, the city commission will appoint the city attorney, designate the municipal court chief judge, and appoint municipal court judges.

