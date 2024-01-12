Decatur, DeKalb schools cancel after school activities ahead of severe weather

Share

DeKalb County, GA — Nasty weather is on the way and while it won’t disrupt classes on Friday, it will mean no after school activities in City Schools of Decatur and DeKalb County Schools.

According to Decaturish media partner Atlanta News First, “The risk of severe storms is forecast to peak between noon and 5 p.m., or so. Any storm that manages to become severe will produce wind gusts stronger than 60 MPH and isolated tornadoes. The risk is greater south of I-20; especially along and south of a Wedowee, Alabama-Carrollton-Griffin-Covington line.”

A press release says CSD, “will open with normal operations on Friday, January 12. However, all after school activities and the City of Decatur’s Animal Crackers and Whiz Kids programs are canceled tomorrow. College Heights ECLC and the Frazier Center 0-3 programs will close at 4 p.m. CSD will continue to monitor the weather and provide updates as needed.”

DeKalb County Schools will also be business as usual on Friday except for after-school programs, according to a press release.

The DeKalb County School District (DCSD) will be open on Friday, January 12, 2024, and all schools will operate on their regular schedules.

“DCSD is aware of the possibility of severe weather conditions in the metro Atlanta area on Friday afternoon and early evening. The weather conditions will be closely monitored throughout the day so that necessary precautions can be taken to ensure the safety of staff and students,” the press release says. “Due to the possibility of severe weather conditions worsening in the area, DCSD has canceled all school-based, district-wide, extracurricular, and athletic activities scheduled for Friday. Elementary after-school programs are also canceled. This measure has been taken to ensure the safety and well-being of our students, staff, and families. Please stay updated by following DCSD’s social media pages, school websites, and local media.”

