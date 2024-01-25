Decatur Dish discusses cheese sandwiches, pedestrian safety and more

Share

Atlanta, GA — There were many hot takes served up during the Jan. 23 Decatur Dish show, including a discussion of a controversy surrounding cheese sandwiches in City Schools of Decatur.

Here’s the episode, produced by our media partner, Atlanta News First.

The hosts of Decatur Dish are Decaturish Editor and Publisher Dan Whisenhunt and ANF Digital Multimedia Journalist Mariya Murrow.

