Decatur Downtown Development Authority recommends approval of townhome project

Decatur, GA — The Decatur Downtown Development Authority, at its Jan. 12 meeting, recommended approval of a townhome project to be located at 111 Church Street.

Plans for the development include 12 townhomes on the half-acre site at the corner of Church Street and East Howard Avenue. There is currently a one-story building and surface parking on the property, and it is commercially zoned. Two units will be set aside as affordable.

The developer, Jackbilt Development, is seeking a conditional use permit for the project and a special exception to the building height. The project will go before the planning commission and city commission, likely in March.

“An additional aspect that we are looking at is because this site is such a great site for roof decks, we will be asking for a height variance,” said Andrew Rutledge with Office of Design, the architect of the project. “The current requirement is to be under 40 feet. I think we’re going to be closer to 46 feet at final, and that will just occur on the exterior edges, the end units.”

Planning and Economic Development Director Angela Threadgill added that townhomes required a conditional use permit in the C-2 zoning district. She added that the location is south of the city’s core commercial district.

“This is not being proposed to replace key commercial buildings in the core of our downtown, nor would we necessarily see a commercial building or retail being at this site in the future,” Threadgill said.

The square footage of the units range from 1,600 to 1,800 square feet. The units will be two- or three-bedrooms with garages and rooftop decks.

Office of Design is working through the unit design, but some units could feature a live-work or mother-in-law suite on the first level and have two bedrooms on the second level. Plans also call for a private park space for the residents.

The townhomes are planned to be sold once constructed. For for-sale developments with more than five units in Decatur, 10% of the units would be offered to households making about 120% of the area median income. According to Invest Atlanta, 120% AMI would range from $81,000 for a one-person household to $115,680 for a four-person household.

“For something like this to have two units that are going to be for-sale affordable, that’s a large percentage in a project like this, an infill project on a commercial site,” DDA Chair Conor McNally said. “We’re obviously short on housing and short on affordable housing, so this provides 10 units of new higher-density housing and two units of high-quality affordable housing.”

Office of Design and Jackbilt Development anticipate construction will start later this year or early in 2025 if the conditional use permit is approved by the city commission.

