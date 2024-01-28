Decatur Police accuse driver of causing crash that killed 63-year-old resident

Share

Decatur, GA — Decatur Police accuse the driver of a Dodge Charger of causing a crash that killed a 63-year-old Decatur resident. Charges are still pending.

The crash occurred early Sunday morning, Jan. 28, at the intersection of South Candler Street and Midway Road.

“An initial investigation into the incident revealed a Dodge Charger was traveling recklessly southbound on South Candler Street,” the Police Department said. “At some point, the Dodge crossed into the northbound travel lanes to pass another vehicle that was also traveling southbound and struck an Infiniti QX4 head-on. A passenger in the Infiniti sustained critical injuries during the crash. The victim, identified as 63-year-old Frankie Gresham of Decatur, GA, succumbed to these injuries while being transported to an area hospital. The case is actively being investigated and reconstructed by the Decatur Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division. Charges for the at-fault party in this case will occur once that investigation is further along.”

This story will be updated when more information is available.

A reader shared a photo of the crash in the Calm Decatur Facebook group, which is a group for advocates of safer streets in the city.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $6 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community.