Decatur Police respond to a robbery at Sole Play

Decatur, GA — Decatur Police responded to a robbery at Sole Play on Wednesday, Jan. 3, around 2:45 p.m.

Sole Play ATL is opened Sole Play II “a luxury streetwear fashion boutique fused with a gaming lounge” in 2022. The store is located on East Ponce de Leon Avenue.

“Two male suspects entered the business and began looking at items for sale,” Sgt. John Bender said. “The shopkeeper asked the suspects if they needed assistance when one of the suspects threatened to shoot the employee; however, no firearm was ever displayed. The suspects grabbed clothing items and ran from the store.”

Decatur Police are actively investigating the incident. Anyone who has information about this case is encouraged to contact the police department at 44-373-6551 or Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477.

Editor and Publisher Dan Whisenhunt contributed to this article.

