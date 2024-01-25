Decatur Police say burglars targeted eight different businesses this week

Share

Decatur, GA — The Decatur Police Department is investigating a string of commercial burglaries that occurred this week.

Sgt. John Bender said that around 2 a.m. on Jan. 23, Decatur Police responded to the 100 block of North Arcadia Avenue.

“Unknown suspects forced entry into Jersey Mike’s Subs, Planet Smoothie, Jeremiah’s Italian Ice, and RC’s Salon through the locations’ windows,” Sgt. Bender said. “The suspects targeted cash register drawers and fled the scene in a vehicle.”

Two days later, burglars targeted businesses in the 300 block of East College Avenue and East Howard Avenue, Bender said. Police responded to the area at 3:40 a.m.

“Suspects forced entry into Bleu Hanger, Joe May Valet Cleaners, Vivid Hair Salon, and Opo Coffee through windows at the locations,” Bender said. “Again, cash registers were targeted, and the suspects fled the area in an unknown vehicle.”

It’s unclear if police believe the crimes on separate days are related, but Bender said, “That is certainly something being looked at by the detectives.”

“The Decatur Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division is actively working on these cases and reviewing numerous surveillance cameras of the incidents,” Bender said. “If you have any information on these cases, please contact the Decatur Police Department at 404-373-6551 or Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477 and remain anonymous.”

