Decatur School Board to discuss adding a student representative to the board

Decatur, GA — The City Schools of Decatur School Board will meet on Tuesday, Jan. 9, at 5 p.m. for a regular meeting. The meeting will be held in person at the Wilson School Support Center, 125 Electric Ave., and virtually via Zoom.

During the work session, the school board will discuss adding a student representative to the board. The student would be able to attend and participate in all school board meetings, except for executive sessions. They would provide input to the school board and would not be a voting member of the board. Students could receive course credit for serving as the student representative.

Here is the meeting schedule for Dec. 12:

Swearing In Ceremony: 12 p.m. – 12:45 p.m. Executive Session: 12:45 p.m. – 2 p.m. Prework Session: 2 p.m. – 2:45 p.m. Work Session: 2:45 p.m. – 5 p.m. Board Meeting: 5 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. Public Comment: 6:30 p.m. – 6:50 p.m.

To access the meeting, follow these instructions:

To view the meeting agendas, click here. To join the meetings via Zoom, click here. To join by phone, dial+1 646 558 8656 or +1 301 715 8592. The webinar ID is 956 1415 9391. The CSDBoE welcomes and encourages citizens to attend its meetings. The board offers an opportunity for City of Decatur residents, businesses, organizations, school system employees, or students to address the board at its regular business meeting(s). To allow time for the Board’s other business, Public Comment will ordinarily be limited to one hour or 20 speakers. At the Board’s discretion, the comment period may be extended for a specified amount of time or a specific number of additional speakers. In-person attendees can register upon arrival by scanning a QR Code on the Board Room entrance. Commenters will use a no-touch microphone. Guest attending via Zoom and wishing to make public comment must complete the public comment form. Anyone wishing to address the Board must be signed up prior to the start of public comment. Please ensure the name you enter on the form matches the name you use(d) to sign-up. If the names do not match, it will not be possible for you to be recognized to participate in public comment. To sign up for public comment, click here.

The student representative would serve on the school board for two years beginning in 11th grade. In their junior year of high school, the student would be an apprentice in a training role. In their senior year, the students would serve as the Student Board of Education Representative, according to the regulation attached to the agenda.

“The City Schools of Decatur (“CSD”) Board of Education believes that engaging the student body and seeking its input and feedback regarding the district’s educational programs and activities is vital to achieving the district’s vision and mission and carrying out its strategic plan,” the regulation states. “To this end, the Board of Education supports the participation of a Student Board of Education Representative, selected by the district’s high school students.”

In other business:

– School Board Member-elect Tracy Anderson and School Board Chair James Herndon will be sworn in. Both were elected in November 2023.

Herndon holds the District 1, Post B, seat. Herndon was first elected in 2019 and will serve his second term on the board.

Anderson represents District 2, Post B, filling former Board Member Tasha White’s seat. This will be her first term on the school board.

