Decatur Schools announces $88,000 school lunch debt has been paid

Decatur, GA — City Schools of Decatur also announced on Thursday that the lunch debt was eliminated through a corporate foundation grant.

Here is the full press release:

DECATUR, GA — City Schools of Decatur is grateful for the overwhelming support we have received from the greater Atlanta community. Our doors remain open for ongoing collaboration. However, we are delighted to confirm the $88k lunch debt has been eliminated thanks to the generosity of a corporate foundation grant. All past balances have been forgiven. CSD has less than a 10 percent poverty rate, and eligible families continue to receive regular meals through the National Lunch Program. We have also finalized agreements with organizations to provide additional assistance to individual families experiencing financial hardships. As a public school district, we often have to make difficult decisions. However, we remain committed to providing healthy meal options for all students while working diligently to proactively prevent future debt reoccurrences.

City Schools of Decatur announced earlier this month that beginning on Feb. 1, the district’s meal charge procedures would be updated and students can have a maximum of three meals charged to their accounts for the entire school year. Once the limits are reached, students will be given an alternative meal.

The alternative meal is a cheese sandwich and milk. For middle and high school students, that means $10.50 can be charged to their account, and it’s $9.75 for elementary students, before they are given a cheese sandwich.

The school district has incurred a balance of about $88,000 in unpaid meal charges. Of that total amount, 46% are students who pay for lunch, 36% are students who receive free or reduced lunch, 6% are CSD staff and 12% are students who are no longer in the school district.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the federal government provided funding to public schools, so every student could receive meals at no cost, regardless of family income. That program ended in 2022 and CSD continued its regular practice of meal charges.

The school district also continued to offer meals to students for free for some time following the end of the federal program, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

CSD has been asking families to pay any outstanding balances related to school meals.

Following that news, Jasmine Crowe-Houston jumped into action and launched a GoFundMe to cover the cost. In about 48 hours, she raised over $86,000.

At this time, the GoFundMe donations have not been given to the school district. Given CSD’s announcement of the corporate foundation grant, Crowe-Houston said she has reached out to GoFundMe to issue refunds to those who contributed. She had hoped the donation would be used to clear the debt and create a nutrition reserve fund, “so that when other kids can’t pay one day, that this money can be pulled from to still make sure that those kids eat.”

Crowe-Houston told Decaturish that she offered to still make a donation, but was told the district would like to see the funds go where there is a greater need. The school district has a less than 10% poverty rate.

Crowe-Houston runs Goodr, a company that works to reduce food insecurity and food waste. She saw Decaturish’s previous story about school lunch and felt compelled to help.

“I’ve been fighting and being an advocate, so that people can eat, for over a decade,” Crowe-Houston said. “When I saw the story, what actually made me mad, to be honest, was the cheese sandwich and the milk.”

She was also frustrated to see the alternate meal would be given for missing three payments and raised concerns about families having a short amount of time

“If you’re a parent, and you’re making that decision of do I pay my rent, do I put gas in the car to get to work, do I pay for lunch. A lot of times food is the first to go and three days, that’s not a lot of time before you go to a cheese sandwich,” Crowe-Houston said.

Crowe-Houston had set a goal of $80,000 to help the students who would be effected right away. She received many messages from people in Decatur, and other areas, wondering how to help and sharing stories of their experiences of receiving an alternate meal in school.

“I’m shocked. I think people care about kids, and that’s what makes me happy,” she said. “I think the saddest thing that’s come out of this is hearing this happens at a lot of other school districts.”

School districts across the nation reported about $18 million in unpaid meal debt in a fall 2023 survey by the School Nutrition Association. The amounts varied from $10 to $1 million, depending on the school district. The median meal debt increased from $2,000 at the end of the 2014-2015 school year to $5,495 in November 2023, according to the AJC.

The AJC also reported that DeKalb County Schools has a current meal debt of $37,000. Although most students in DeKalb qualify for free and reduced-priced meals. About half of DeKalb County schools qualify for free meals for all students.

