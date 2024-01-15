Decide DeKalb swears in new board members, amends procurement policy

Share

DeKalb County, GA — The Decide Dekalb economic development authority board swore in two new members, Alan Ferguson and C. David Moody Jr. during its January meeting on Saturday.

Ferguson is the CEO of Atlanta Habitat for Humanity, which he joined in 2022, according to a Decide Dekalb Facebook post. Before this, he worked in real estate, affordable housing, venture capital, and multifamily finance.

Moody is CEO and president of his own construction company, which he founded in 1988, called C. D. Moody Construction Inc., according to the post. Moody’s company has worked on projects including the international terminal at the Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport and the Olympic stadium.

In addition to the swearing-in ceremony:

— The board approved meeting minutes and financials for the Residential Care for the Elderly Authority, the Dekalb Private Hospital Authority, and the Development Authority.

— The board amended its Procurement Policy to increase its RFP threshold from $10,000 to $50,000 to be more in line with peer development authorities. The board also amended the policy to include a statement of non-discrimination and diversity to encourage its vendors to be aware that this is something the board prioritizes. However, this does not mean there are any specific requirements for the vendors.

— Decide DeKalb President Dorian DeBarr and the Decide Dekalb staff discussed last year’s accomplishments and plans for the coming year, before going into their board retreat.

This included the Southwest Dekalb Tax Allocation District approval, 10 permits by the Dekalb Entertainment Commission, and 83 total entertainment projects in 2023, 1,201 new jobs, 178 retained jobs, and over $1 million in investments.

