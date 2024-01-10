DeKalb County announces ‘lane shift’ as part of Scott Boulevard water main project

Share

Avondale Estates, GA — DeKalb County is announcing a “lane shift” in Avondale Estates that could affect traffic over the next week.

Here’s the full announcement from DeKalb County:

A portion of East College Avenue between Brown Place and Olive Street will require a lane shift from Jan. 10 to Jan.17. Crews will continue construction activities associated with the Scott Boulevard Water Main Replacement Project Phase III. Motorists should expect delays stemming from the road closure. Precautionary signs and traffic flaggers will assist in moving safely through the lane closure. Construction crews will work to minimize the length of impact to motorists. For more information, visit the DWM website at www.dekalbwatershed.com, call the DWM Project Information Line at 1-800-986-1108 or email: [email protected].

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $6 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community.