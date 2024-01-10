Type to search

DeKalb County announces ‘lane shift’ as part of Scott Boulevard water main project

A map of the area that will be affected by the water main replacement project. Image provided by DeKalb County.
Avondale Estates, GA — DeKalb County is announcing a “lane shift” in Avondale Estates that could affect traffic over the next week.

Here’s the full announcement from DeKalb County:

A portion of East College Avenue between Brown Place and Olive Street will require a lane shift from Jan. 10 to Jan.17. Crews will continue construction activities associated with the Scott Boulevard Water Main Replacement Project Phase III.

Motorists should expect delays stemming from the road closure. Precautionary signs and traffic flaggers will assist in moving safely through the lane closure. Construction crews will work to minimize the length of impact to motorists.

For more information, visit the DWM website at www.dekalbwatershed.com, call the DWM Project Information Line at 1-800-986-1108 or email: [email protected].

