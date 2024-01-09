DeKalb County announces Martin Luther King, Jr. Day sanitation schedule

Share

This story has been updated.

DeKalb County, GA — DeKalb County sanitation services will not college garbage, recycling or yard trimmings on Monday, Jan. 15, in observance of Martin Luther King, Jr., Day, according to a press release.

Here is DeKalb County’s sanitation schedule for Jan. 16-19:

– Residential customers whose regularly scheduled collection day is Monday, Jan. 15, will be serviced on Tuesday, Jan. 16.

– Residential customers whose regularly scheduled collection day is Tuesday, Jan. 16, will be serviced on Wednesday, Jan. 17.

– Residential customers whose regularly scheduled collection day is Wednesday, Jan. 17, will be serviced on Thursday, Jan. 18.

– Residential customers whose regularly scheduled collection day is Thursday, Jan. 18, will be serviced on Friday, Jan. 19.

The North Transfer Station will be open from 7 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 15, and will resume normal operating hours on Tuesday, Jan. 16. The Central Transfer Station, Seminole Road Landfill and Customer Care call center will be closed on Jan. 15 and will reopen on Jan. 16, during normal operating hours.

For more information, visit www.dekalbsanitation.com.

In the city of Decatur, regular service for Monday will be Tuesday, Jan 16 and regular service for Tuesday will be Wednesday, Jan 17, according to the city’s website.

Avondale Estates City Hall will be closed on Martin Luther King Jr. Day and no sanitation pick-up will occur on Monday, Jan. 15. The city’s public works department will pick up sanitation for the entire city on Tuesday, Jan 16, according to the city’s newsletter.

