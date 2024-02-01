DeKalb County hosting food distribution, Medicaid enrollment event on Feb. 3

Share

DeKalb County, GA — DeKalb County is partnering with local faith leaders and community groups to celebrate Black History Month by distributing 5,000 boxes of fruits, vegetables and chicken hindquarters on Saturday, Feb. 3 at 9 a.m.

According to a press release, here are the food distribution locations:

– Plaza Fiesta, 4166 Buford Highway NE, Atlanta, GA 30345

– Saint Phillip AME, 240 Candler Rd. SE, Atlanta, GA 30317

– New Birth Missionary Baptist Church, 6400 Woodrow Rd., Stonecrest, GA 30038

– Beulah Missionary Baptist Church, 2340 Clifton Springs Rd. Decatur, GA 30034

– Shy Temple CME Church, 2030 Wesley Chapel Road, Decatur, GA 30035

– Big Miller Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 3800 Big Miller Grove Way, Stonecrest, GA 30038

– Berean Christian Church, 2201 Young Road, Stone Mountain, GA 30088

– The Covenant Church, 1700 Corey Blvd., Decatur, GA 30032

– Rehoboth Baptist Church, 2997 Lawrenceville Highway, Tucker, GA 30084

“Because food insecurity affects one in nine Georgians, DeKalb County continues to partner with local faith and community leaders to provide relief for struggling families,” DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond said.

In addition to the churches, DeKalb County is partnering with the Chamblee Coalition for Homelessness and La Vision Newspaper.

In other DeKalb County news:

— The county is also hosting a Medicaid re- enrollment event to help residents retain health insurance on Saturday, Feb. 3, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 2994 Turner Hill Road in Stonecrest, which is the former Sam’s Club, according to a press release.

“Thousands of DeKalb residents are facing the loss of essential Medicaid coverage,” Thurmond said.

About 9% of county residents are covered by Medicaid. DeKalb County is partnering with the DeKalb County office of the Georgia Division of Family and Children Services and other state and local agencies to help residents access this healthcare coverage

“To date, approximately 500,000 Georgia residents have lost Medicaid coverage, and the majority of enrollees are children,” said S. Elizabeth Ford, MD, healthcare advisor to the CEO. “Our first re-enrollment event in November served hundreds of residents, and we will continue our partnership to ensure that Georgia’s adults and children receive their critical healthcare.”

Residents who wish to re-enroll are encouraged to bring the following documents listed to help with the process:

– Paystubs or copies of paychecks showing gross income

– Social Security income award letter or unemployment benefits letter

– Applications for other benefits, such as unemployment or disability benefits

– Verification of any new family members being added to coverage (citizenship, residency, income, etc.)

Anyone wishing to re-enroll during the event is asked to preregister at www.dekalbcountyga.gov/medicaid .All residents who receive Medicaid and PeachCare for Kids services are urged to log into their account at www.gateway.ga.gov to confirm their contact information and check their redetermination date.

— The DeKalb County Tax Commissioner’s Office is accepting applications for basic and special homestead tax exemptions until April 1.

Applications are accepted throughout the year, but current-year exemption applications are only accepted from Jan. 1 through April 1. Applications received after the April 1 deadline will be processed for the following year.

Seniors ages 62 and older are encouraged to check their exemption status online at DeKalbTax.org or call 404-298-4000 for assistance. Homeowners can apply online. Seniors and disabled residents and veterans can also file in person or submit documents by drop box.

To apply online for special homestead exemptions or a basic exemption, click here. To apply in person, click here to schedule an appointment.

“Changes to income limits that were passed in the legislature last year now allow more seniors to meet eligibility requirements for special exemptions. This was made possible by the collaborative efforts of this Office, the Board of Commissioners, the DeKalb Delegation of Legislators, and DeKalb voters,” DeKalb County Tax Commissioner Irvin Johnson in a press release.

A homestead exemption reduces the amount of annual property taxes homeowners owe on their residence. Special exemptions are additional tax savings for eligible senior citizens ages 62 and older, disabled veterans, and disabled residents. Age and income requirements must be met to qualify for all senior exemptions.

Individuals applying for a special exemption must have an existing homestead exemption on the primary residence to qualify for a special homestead exemption. Additional requirements include copies of the previous year’s federal and state income tax returns, any Social Security Form 1099, proof of age, and/or proof of 100 percent total and permanent disability.

