DeKalb County investigating water leak at intersection of North Druid Hills, Spring Creek roads

Greater Decatur, GA — The DeKalb County Department of Watershed Management is on-site assessing a water leak at the intersection of North Druid Hills and Spring Creek roads. The southbound lane of the intersection is closed.

Drivers in the area should expect delays and exercise caution, according to a press release from the county.

This is an ongoing situation and Decaturish will provide more information as it becomes available.

For more information, contact the DeKalb County Watershed Department at 770-270-6243.

