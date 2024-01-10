DeKalb County mother found not guilty of killing 6-year-old son

Share

By Atlanta News First staff

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) — A DeKalb County mother has been found not guilty of murder charges in the death of her 6-year-old son more than 20 years ago.

Prosecutors alleged Teresa Black killed William Hamilton in 1999 and left his body in a wooded area.

The jury returned a split verdict Wednesday, acquitting Black on five counts, including two counts of felony murder, and convicting her on one count of concealing the death of another.

VERDICT:

— Count 1: Felony murder, not guilty

— Count 2: Cruelty to children, not guilty

— Count 3: Felony murder, not guilty

— Count 4: Cruelty to children, not guilty

— Count 5: Aggravated assault, not guilty

— Count 6: Concealing the death of another, guilty

Sentencing will be on Friday. For the concealing a death charge, Black could be sentenced to anywhere between one to 10 years.

The case went cold after William’s remains went unidentified until two decades later when police received a tip identifying him, which led investigators to his mother.

At the time of her arrest in 2022, Black was extradited from her home in Arizona.

Prosecutors closed their case Tuesday afternoon after a weeklong trial, arguing Black killed William and that he died of an overdose after medications were found in his body.

They claimed Black withheld medical treatment and that William died a preventable death.

Black’s attorneys argued there is no evidence that Black killed her son.

They claimed she gave William medications because he was sick and that William didn’t wake up after the two went to sleep in the wooded area where his body was found.

According to Black’s attorneys, the two were homeless.

Decaturish media partner Atlanta News First provided this story.