DeKalb County opening warming centers Jan. 3-5

DeKalb County, GA — DeKalb County will open five warming centers on Jan. 3-5. The centers open at 8 p.m. each night.

The warming centers are also open tonight, Jan. 2, at 8 p.m. Low temperatures are expected to be in the 30s this week, with rain expected on Wednesday, according to Atlanta News First.

Anyone staying in the warming centers must follow the county’s COVID-19 protocols that include wearing a mask, social distancing and undergoing a temperature check, according to a press release.

Here are the locations of the warming centers:

– Fire Station 3, 100 N. Clarendon Avenue, Avondale Estates, GA 30002

– Fire Station 4, 4540 Flakes Mill Road, Ellenwood, GA 30294

– Fire Station 6, 2342 Flat Shoals Road, Atlanta, GA 30316

– North DeKalb Senior Center, 3393 Malone Drive, Chamblee, GA 30341

– Frontline Response International, 2585 Gresham Road, Atlanta 30316.

For more information about centers offered by DeKalb County and its community partners, visit www.dekalbcountyga.gov/weather.

