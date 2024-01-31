DeKalb County opening warming centers on Jan. 31-Feb. 1

Share

DeKalb County, GA — DeKalb County will open five warming centers for residents due to forecasted cold weather on Wednesday, Jan. 31, and Thursday, Feb. 1, starting at 8 p.m. each day, according to a press release.

On Wednesday, temperatures will climb into the low to mid 50s, but overnight tonight, the cold air will really settle in, with lows dropping into the low 30s. Patchy frost and fog is possible around sunrise Thursday, according to Atlanta News First. Low temperatures are expected to be around 34 degrees on Wednesday and 39 degrees on Thursday.

Here are the warming center locations:

– Fire Station 3, 100 N. Clarendon Avenue, Avondale Estates, GA 30002

– Fire Station 4, 4540 Flakes Mill Road, Ellenwood, GA 30294

– Fire Station 6, 2342 Flat Shoals Road, Atlanta, GA 30316

– North DeKalb Senior Center, 3393 Malone Drive, Chamblee, GA 30341

– Frontline Response International, 2585 Gresham Road, Atlanta 30316.

Anyone staying in the warming centers must follow the county’s COVID-19 protocols that include wearing a mask, social distancing and undergoing a temperature check. For more information about centers offered by DeKalb County and its community partners, visit www.dekalbcountyga.gov/weather.

