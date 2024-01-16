DeKalb County provides updated information about warming centers

Share

DeKalb County, GA — DeKalb County has released updated information about warming centers that will be available over the next two days. Here’s the latest from the county:

DeKalb County has four warming centers open for residents to use in the following locations 24 hours a day beginning 8 a.m. Tuesday, Jan 16, through 8 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 18, at the following warming center locations: — Exchange Park Recreation Center, 2771 Columbia Drive, Decatur — Mason Mill Recreation Center, 1340 McConnell Drive, Decatur — Tobie Grant, 593 Parkdale Drive, Scottdale — Frontline Response International, 2585 Gresham Road, Atlanta In addition, DeKalb County will continue to make available four overnight warming centers for residents on Tuesday, Jan. 16, through Thursday, Jan. 18, starting at 8 p.m. to use at the following locations with special transportation provided each morning to the above specified 24 Hour Warming Center locations. — Fire Station 3, 100 N. Clarendon Avenue, Avondale Estates — Fire Station 4, 4540 Flakes Mill Road, Ellenwood — Fire Station 6, 2342 Flat Shoals Road, Atlanta — North DeKalb Senior Center, 3393 Malone Drive, Chamblee Anyone staying in the warming centers must follow the county’s COVID-19 protocols that include wearing a mask, social distancing and undergoing a temperature check. For more information about centers offered by DeKalb County and its community partners, visit www.dekalbcountyga.gov/weather.

Decaturish media partner Atlanta News First reported on Tuesday afternoon that, “Overnight, lows will drop into the teens, but the wind chill will be dangerously cold! In fact we have a wind chill advisory as wind chill temperatures tomorrow morning could be anywhere between 0 and 5 degrees as you step out the door.”

For more weather information from ANF, click here.

