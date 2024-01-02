DeKalb County responds to main break at South Candler Road

Share

Decatur, GA — DeKalb County Water Shed Management on Jan. 2 responded to the scene of an 8-inch-diameter sewer main break at South Candler Road.

“DeKalb County Department of Watershed Management (DWM) crews and contractors are onsite to assess an 8-inch-diameter sewer main break at the 600 block of South Candler Road and Kirk Road,” a press release from the county says “The southbound lane of South Candler Road is closed. DeKalb County crews are on the scene directing traffic. Motorists are urged to avoid the area, if possible, by using Memorial Drive.”

The county will provide additional information as it fixes the problem. People who need more information can call 770-270-6243.

