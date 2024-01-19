DeKalb County warming centers will be open this weekend

Share

DeKalb County, GA — It’s cold and getting colder. DeKalb County is offering a space for people who need to stay warm this weekend.

Here’s the full announcement from DeKalb County:

DeKalb County has four warming centers open for residents to use in the following locations 24 hours a day beginning 8 a.m. Sat., Jan 20, through 8 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 21, at the following warming center locations: — Exchange Park Recreation Center, 2771 Columbia Drive, Decatur — Mason Mill Recreation Center, 1340 McConnell Drive, Decatur — Tobie Grant, 593 Parkdale Drive, Scottdale — Frontline Response International, 2585 Gresham Road, Atlanta In addition, DeKalb County will continue to make available four overnight warming centers for residents on Thurs, Jan.18, through Mon., Jan. 22, starting at 8 p.m. to use at the following locations with special transportation provided each morning to the above specified 24 Hour Warming Center locations. — Fire Station 3, 100 N. Clarendon Avenue, Avondale Estates — Fire Station 4, 4540 Flakes Mill Road, Ellenwood — Fire Station 6, 2342 Flat Shoals Road, Atlanta — North DeKalb Senior Center, 3393 Malone Drive, Chamblee Anyone staying in the warming centers must follow the county’s COVID-19 protocols that include wearing a mask, social distancing and undergoing a temperature check. For more information about centers offered by DeKalb County and its community partners, visit www.dekalbcountyga.gov/weather.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $6 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community.