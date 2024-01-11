DeKalb County will open warming centers Jan. 12 through Jan. 15

Share

DeKalb County, GA — DeKalb County is opening warming centers Friday through Monday evening in anticipation of frigid temperatures.

Decaturis medai partner Atlanta News First reports the highs will be below 50 degrees starting Saturday through the end of next week, so it’s likely the centers will stay open longer than Jan. 15. To see the full forecast, click here.

Here’s the full announcement from DeKalb County:

Due to forecasted cold weather, DeKalb County will open five warming centers for residents on Fri., Jan. 12, through Mon., Jan. 15, starting at 8 p.m. to use at the following locations: — Fire Station 3, 100 N. Clarendon Avenue, Avondale Estates, GA 30002 — Fire Station 4, 4540 Flakes Mill Road, Ellenwood, GA 30294 — Fire Station 6, 2342 Flat Shoals Road, Atlanta, GA 30316 — North DeKalb Senior Center, 3393 Malone Drive, Chamblee, GA 30341 — Frontline Response International, 2585 Gresham Road, Atlanta 30316. Anyone staying in the warming centers must follow the county’s COVID-19 protocols that include wearing a mask, social distancing and undergoing a temperature check. For more information about centers offered by DeKalb County and its community partners, visit www.dekalbcountyga.gov/weather.

