DeKalb County will open warming centers on Jan. 9 and Jan. 10

DeKalb County, GA — The county is opening up its warming centers on Tuesday and Wednesday of this week in anticipation of freezing weather that’s on the way.

Here’s the full announcement from DeKalb County:

Due to forecasted cold weather, DeKalb County will open five warming centers for residents on Tues., Jan. 9, and Wed., Jan. 10, starting at 8 p.m. to use at the following locations: — Fire Station 3, 100 N. Clarendon Avenue, Avondale Estates, GA 30002 — Fire Station 4, 4540 Flakes Mill Road, Ellenwood, GA 30294 — Fire Station 6, 2342 Flat Shoals Road, Atlanta, GA 30316 — North DeKalb Senior Center, 3393 Malone Drive, Chamblee, GA 30341 — Frontline Response International, 2585 Gresham Road, Atlanta 30316. Anyone staying in the warming centers must follow the county’s COVID-19 protocols that include wearing a mask, social distancing and undergoing a temperature check. For more information about centers offered by DeKalb County and its community partners, visit www.dekalbcountyga.gov/weather.

