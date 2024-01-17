DeKalb store clerk beaten to death with hammer; suspect arrested, police say

Share

By Josh White, contributor

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) — A DeKalb County store clerk was beaten to death with a hammer early Tuesday, according to police.

The DeKalb County Police Department said officers responded to a Chevron gas station on the 3300 block of Snapfinger Road just after midnight Tuesday.

They reportedly confronted a man, identified as Julian Faulkner, “holding a hammer and standing over the victim, who was lying on the ground inside the gas station.”

Officers ordered Faulkner to drop the hammer and arrested him after he complied, according to the police report.

Police said they also found two knives and another hammer on Faulkner.

Another clerk had witnessed the attack and called 911. Police said he “was in the back of the booth, hiding, visibly shaken, and could hardly speak due to fear.”

Police said the witness gave them surveillance footage showing Faulkner striking the victim’s skull with a hammer several times.

The victim, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Faulkner was booked into the DeKalb County Jail on a felony murder charge.

Decaturish media partner Atlanta News First provided this story.