Delayed openings, closures announced due to weather

This story has been updated.

Decatur, GA — The cold weather causing chaos in metro Atlanta closed local schools and is delaying openings at universities and other local institutions.

Here’s a list, in no particular order.

Agnes Scott

The College will delay opening today until 10:30 a.m. Conditions will be monitored throughout the day and additional information may be shared as needed.

Georgia State University

Due to the possibility of inclement weather overnight, Georgia State University will delay opening until 10:30 a.m. tomorrow, Jan. 16. All in person classes with a start time before 10:30 a.m. are cancelled. We will continue to monitor and adjust as needed.

DeKalb Tax Commissioner

Due to potential adverse weather conditions, all tax offices and the call center will have a delayed opening Tuesday, Jan. 16 until 10 a.m. Please monitor local media for weather updates before traveling.

Property tax information is available online at publicaccess.dekalbtax.org. Motor vehicle e-services are available at eservices.drives.ga.gov. To find a tag kiosk, visit dekalbtax.org/kiosks.

For walk-in service, customers should expect delays. Appointments can be scheduled ahead of time or customers may join the virtual waitlist for same-day service.

City of Atlanta

Due to the updated forecast, precipitation this morning and dropping temperatures, Atlanta City Hall will be closed on Tuesday, Jan. 16, according to a Facebook post from the city.

All mission-critical employees should still report to work without delay as indicated by their direct supervisor. Please be safe and exercise caution during this time.

City of Tucker

The city of Tucker has announced the recreation center will close at 5 p.m. today. There have been no other announcements about city services or city hall.

Tucker Recreation Center will close at 5 p.m. today due to threat of severe weather. University of Government Affairs Tucker will be rescheduled. Tucker Recreation Center is available during operating hours for use as a warming center.

This story will be updated with any additional delays or closures that are announced.

Reporter Zoe Seiler contributed to this article.

