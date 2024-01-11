Driver cited after hitting two pedestrians at South Candler Street and East College Avenue

Share

Decatur, GA — Decatur Police say two pedestrians were hit, and a driver was cited after a crash at South Candler Street and East College Avenue on Wednesday evening, Jan. 10.

It’s the second pedestrian crash in Decatur this week.

“On Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024, at approximately 7:05 p.m., Decatur Police responded to the intersection of South Candler Street and East College Avenue in reference to an accident involving a vehicle and two pedestrians,” Decatur Police Sgt. John Bender said. “The driver of a black Mercedes sedan was traveling north on South Candler Street and attempting to turn westbound (left) onto East College Avenue. An adult male and an adult female were crossing south over East College Avenue at the intersection inside of the crosswalk. The driver of the Mercedes failed to yield to the pedestrians and struck them both. The pedestrians were transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver was issued a citation for failure to yield to a pedestrian.”

Yesterday, the Decatur Police Department reported a driver left the scene after hitting a juvenile pedestrian. Police said the crash happened at the intersection of Commerce Drive and West Howard Avenue around 8:40 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 9.

“A red Toyota sedan was traveling westbound on West Howard Avenue when the driver of the vehicle failed to stop for a red light at the intersection,” a Facebook post from the police department states. “The vehicle struck a juvenile pedestrian inside the crosswalk at the intersection. The driver then left the scene, last seen heading west on West Howard Avenue. The juvenile was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.”

Anyone who has information about the identity of the driver or the vehicle involved in the Jan. 9 incident is encouraged to contact the Decatur Police Department at 404-373-6551.

Pedestrian safety has been on the minds of Decatur’s residents and leaders following a series of high-profile crashes.

On Nov. 6, drivers hit four pedestrians that day, injuring three pedestrians and killing a fourth, a 16-year-old boy.

City officials are hoping a planning process funded by a grant can yield recommendations that will prevent future pedestrian crashes. For more information about the grant, click here.

