Elementary school in DeKalb County experiencing heating issues

By Madeline Montgomery, Atlanta News First

CLARKSTON, Ga. (Atlanta News First) — Jolly Elementary School in Clarkston is experiencing issues with its heating system, requiring some classrooms to use portable heaters.

A DeKalb County School District representative says the cafeteria and two classrooms are impacted.

The district’s operations department repaired the boiler in the cafeteria on Thursday.

“As a temporary solution, portable heaters were placed in the two affected classrooms to ensure the safety and comfort of students and staff. These heaters will remain until the heat is fully restored,” said Carla Parker, with the district.

Decaturish media partner Atlanta News First provided this story.