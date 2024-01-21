Type to search

Clarkston DeKalb County

Elementary school in DeKalb County experiencing heating issues

Atlanta News First Jan 21, 2024
FILE PHOTO USED FOR ILLUSTRATION PURPOSES: DeKalb County School District Bus. Photo by Dean Hesse.
By Madeline Montgomery, Atlanta News First 

CLARKSTON, Ga. (Atlanta News First) — Jolly Elementary School in Clarkston is experiencing issues with its heating system, requiring some classrooms to use portable heaters.

A DeKalb County School District representative says the cafeteria and two classrooms are impacted.

The district’s operations department repaired the boiler in the cafeteria on Thursday.

“As a temporary solution, portable heaters were placed in the two affected classrooms to ensure the safety and comfort of students and staff. These heaters will remain until the heat is fully restored,” said Carla Parker, with the district.

Decaturish media partner Atlanta News First provided this story

