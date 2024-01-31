GDOT: North Druid Hills Road bridge project ramping up, 90 day closure planned

Share

DeKalb County, GA — The Georgia Department of Transportation says there are major changes in store for the North Druid Hills Road bridge that crosses North Fork Peachtree Creek.

GDOT contractors will begin structure work at the site the week of Feb. 5.

“Drivers can expect nightly construction lane closures next month, while the contractor, North Tarrant Infrastructure, completes required activities ahead of a planned 90-day full bridge closure,” a press release from GDOT says.

The bridge was built in 1962 and needs to be reconstructed, GDOT says. The roadway is between Buford Highway and West Druid Hills Drive.

“During the three-month period, motorists will utilize the provided five-mile detour route,” the press release from GDOT says. “Drivers will still have open access from the Interstate 85 interchange (Exit 89) and properties adjacent to the bridge work zone during this time.”

The bridge project is part of a larger project to upgrade Interstate 85 at the North Druid Hills Road interchange.

“The new bridge structure will be wider and safer for increasing traffic levels in the area, as well as benefit pedestrians with larger sidewalks and ADA-compliant ramps at crosswalks,” the press release from GDOT says. “The posted detour route will follow I-85 northbound to Exit 91, SR 155/Clairmont Road, and then turn onto SR 13/Buford Highway. This detour is approximately five miles long.”

Drivers should expect delays and be careful while traveling through the work zones, GDOT says. For more project information, click here and here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $6 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community.