Major gas leak reported at Kathryn Ave and Coventry Road in Decatur

Update at 9:45 p.m.: A reader who lives near the scene relayed the following:

Here’s an update in case you’re interested. I talked to one of the crew that started the re-paving on Coventry this morning. He said the water lines were marked off on the street incorrectly, and they hit a water line. So the water department came out to fix the water line, and in the process, they broke the gas line. I can’t vouch whether this is how things actually happened, but I was told the same thing earlier today by someone else on the paving crew. They still haven’t fixed it yet, 4.5 hours and counting.

Update at 9:23 p.m.: The Decatur Fire Department says repairs to the gas line are still underway. Here’s our previous story …

Decatur, GA — The city of Decatur reports there’s a major gas leak at Kathryn Avenue and Coventry Road in Decatur.

The city confirmed the gas leak on Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 31. A reader told Decaturish homes are being evacuated, and the city confirmed that five houses and one building with multiple units at Emory Chase condos have been evacuated.

The city posted a message on Facebook that said, “Warning: Due to a gas leak, the intersection of Kathryn Ave and Coventry Road is closed to vehicle and pedestrian traffic until further notice. Atlanta Gas Light is currently on scene.”

A reader sent this video from the scene:

Decaturish is working with media partner Atlanta News First to gather more information. This story will be updated when we have additional details.

