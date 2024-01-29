Mead Rd Mardi Gras returns on Saturday, Feb. 3

Share

Decatur, GA — The Mead Rd Mardi Gras parade returns to Decatur on Feb. 3 at 1 p.m.

The public is invited to watch the parade along Mead Road and Oakview Road. Erin Murphy, one of the organizers of the event, said, “Last year was the last that the parade founders Emily and David Berg planned to facilitate after almost 10 years. We have been lucky enough to have a couple of neighbors step up to ensure this beloved community event continues. Funds raised will go towards music and arts grants for City Schools of Decatur.”

Emily and David Berg hail from Baton Rouge, La., and moved to Decatur in 1996.

They brought a part of Louisiana with them. The Bergs had kids, and in 2005, when the oldest was in Kindergarten, they began to host a Mardi Gras party at their home on Mead Road. The parade, inspired by homesickness, began as a small gathering in the Bergs’ living room. As their kids grew, the party grew, and things took off in 2013 when they moved the party from Tuesday to Saturday.

“We had 100 people in my house,” Emily previously told Decaturish. “Well, we were like, you know what? This could be something. Maybe this could be a fundraiser.”

The event has raised a sizeable sum over the years via donations, krewe fees, and sponsorships. To date, the parade has raised more than $40,000 for the Decatur Education Foundation.

For more information about this year’s event, click here. Here are photos from previous parades:

