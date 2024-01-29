Mead Rd Mardi Gras returns on Saturday, Feb. 3

Decatur, GA — The Mead Rd Mardi Gras parade returns to Decatur on Feb. 3 at 1 p.m.
The public is invited to watch the parade along Mead Road and Oakview Road. Erin Murphy, one of the organizers of the event, said, “Last year was the last that the parade founders Emily and David Berg planned to facilitate after almost 10 years. We have been lucky enough to have a couple of neighbors step up to ensure this beloved community event continues. Funds raised will go towards music and arts grants for City Schools of Decatur.”
Emily and David Berg hail from Baton Rouge, La., and moved to Decatur in 1996.
They brought a part of Louisiana with them. The Bergs had kids, and in 2005, when the oldest was in Kindergarten, they began to host a Mardi Gras party at their home on Mead Road. The parade, inspired by homesickness, began as a small gathering in the Bergs’ living room. As their kids grew, the party grew, and things took off in 2013 when they moved the party from Tuesday to Saturday.
“We had 100 people in my house,” Emily previously told Decaturish. “Well, we were like, you know what? This could be something. Maybe this could be a fundraiser.”
The event has raised a sizeable sum over the years via donations, krewe fees, and sponsorships. To date, the parade has raised more than $40,000 for the Decatur Education Foundation.
Here are photos from previous parades:
Amanda Martin, with “I LOVE Mud Bugs!” Chef’s hat on and members of the Krewe of Grateful Gluttons and their Mob of Emus look on as the Mead Road Mardi Gras parade rolls into the Imperial for the after party on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Atlanta Freedom Bands Color Guard performs during the Mead Road Mardi Gras parade in Decatur’s Oakhurst neighborhood on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Amy Hudson reacts to the Mead Road Mardi Gras parade in Decatur’s Oakhurst neighborhood on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Beacon Hill Middle School French Club walks in the Mead Road Mardi Gras parade in Decatur’s Oakhurst neighborhood on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
HomeGrown Brass Band plays during the Mead Road Mardi Gras parade in Decatur’s Oakhurst neighborhood on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Ten-year-old Elissa Branum-Martin came out for the Mead Road Mardi Gras parade on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, with a mask and lace umbrella. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Members of Weapons of Brass Destruction play in the Mead Road Mardi Gras Parade in Oakhurst on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Naomi Weisinger, 6, wore a squid hat and threw candy while walking in the Mead Road Mardi Gras Parade in Oakhurst on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Teacher Dayna Straus (center) walks with the Clairemont Elementary Krewe during the Mead Road Mardi Gras Parade in Oakhurst on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Amaya Credi, 5, is loaded down with beads during the Mead Road Mardi Gras Parade in Oakhurst on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Michelle Alexander watches the Mead Road Mardi Gras Parade in Oakhurst on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Ashari Harrold, 3, has a popsicle during the Mead Road Mardi Gras Parade after party at The Imperial.
The Happy Hearts Bug Band Krewe float rolls in the Mead Road Mardi Gras Parade, Saturday Feb. 8, 2020.
Steve Willard dressed as the ‘Blue Meany’ with the Happy Hearts Bug Band Krewe walks in the Mead Road Mardi Gras Parade, Saturday Feb. 8, 2020.
Mead Road Mardi Gras parade co-founder Dave Berg leads paraders down Oakview Road.
“Queen Lola,” Lola Cobb, 8, gets ready for the Mead Road Mardi Gras Parade.
Matt Smith plays his saxophone before the start of the Mead Road Mardi Gras Parade.
Vijay Maka and Stella Helms give a hardy cheer to everyone attending the 2018 Mead Rd. Mardi Gras parade at The Imperial Oakhurst. Aye aye, Captain.
Deborah Turner, left, celebrates with Mary Agar-Jones for Mary’s birthday at the 2018 Mead Rd. Mardi Gras parade in Decatur
Feed and Seed Marching Abominable dance girls light up the party held at the end of the 2018 Mead Rd. Mardi Gras parade at The Imperial Restaurant
Deborah Turner is having a great time marching in front of the Seed and Feed Marching Abominable’s at the Mead Rd. Mardi Gras parade
Dan Payne (left) tosses beads to the crowd during the Mead Rd. Mardi Gras Parade.
File Photo: Jonathan Phillips
John Staton (center) marches during the Mead Rd. Mardi Gras Parade. File
Photo: Jonathan Phillips
Bo Emerson (center) plays his trumpet during the Mead Rd. Mardi Gras Parade on Saturday.
Photo: Jonathan Phillips
Genia Cayce (right) and Kathy Hall march during the Mead Rd. Mardi Gras Parade on Saturday.
Photo: Jonathan Phillips
Kate Galatas (left) and her husband Blane march down Oakview Road. File Photo by Jonathan Phillips
Michelle Cullen (right) marches down Oakview Road. Photo by Jonathan Phillips
Jake Cooper (center) plays the trumpet as he marches down Oakview Road. File Photo by Jonathan Phillips
Mike Murphy (right) lifts his daughter Teagan into a crawfish boiling pot. File Photo by Jonathan Phillips
Madison Harvey (right) gets help putting on her mask from her step father Johnny Langford. Photo by Jonathan Phillips
